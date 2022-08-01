公司目錄
StreamNative
    At StreamNative our mission is to build an event streaming platform that will enable companies across the globe to leverage enterprise data as real-time event streams in order to develop and launch new products and services.StreamNative was launched by a team of Apache Pulsar and Apache BookKeeper PMC members, committers, and contributors, who believe event streaming is the right foundation for enterprise data. Many StreamNative team members have been working on Apache BookKeeper-based event streaming systems, such as Pulsar, for years and have seen the success of them at leading internet companies. In fact, some of us had the experience of managing the largest BookKeeper production deployment in the world that processes trillions of events every day.Today StreamNative is focusing on growing the Apache Pulsar and BookKeeper community and bringing our deep experience across diverse Pulsar use cases to companies around the world. Our mission is to help businesses generate value from their enterprise data.

    https://streamnative.io
    2019
    45
    $1M-$10M
