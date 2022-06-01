公司目錄
Strategic Education
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. Through a suite of innovative programs and services, we help our working adult students advance their careers and improve their lives. Our various learning pathways, include:- Strayer University- Capella University- Jack Welch Management Institute- Hackbright Academy- DevMountain- New York Code + Design Academy- Sophia- Degrees@Work- Generation CodeWith a focus on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness, we are supporting the growing majority of non-traditional students and ensuring that our graduates have the skills required to succeed in today’s jobs.

    strategiceducation.com
    網站
    2018
    成立年份
    3,740
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

