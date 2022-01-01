公司目錄
Stratasys 薪資

Stratasys的薪資範圍從低端的機械工程師年度總薪酬$54,270到高端的產品經理$224,661。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Stratasys. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $81.5K
資料分析師
$64.7K
機械工程師
$54.3K

產品設計師
$132K
產品經理
$225K
技術專案經理
$201K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Stratasys, е $106,584.

