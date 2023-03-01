公司目錄
Straive
Straive 薪資

Straive的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$3,354到高端的產品經理$61,519。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Straive. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

行政助理
$3.4K
文案撰寫人員
$5K
資料科學家
$12K

產品經理
$61.5K
軟體工程師
$7.3K
解決方案架構師
$46.8K
常見問題

Straive में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $61,519 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Straive में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $9,612 है।

