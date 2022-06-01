公司目錄
Stoneridge
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Stoneridge的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Stoneridge, Inc., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business into two segments: Electronics and Control Devices. The core products of the Electronics reportable segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices reportable segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors.

    http://www.stoneridge.com
    網站
    1965
    成立年份
    4,600
    員工人數
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Stoneridge的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Wistron
    • HireRight
    • Apollo Global Management
    • AgileThought
    • Freshworks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源