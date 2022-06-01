公司目錄
Stanley Black & Decker 薪資

Stanley Black & Decker的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$40,603到高端的專案經理$433,508。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Stanley Black & Decker. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

機械工程師
Median $95K
軟體工程師
Median $112K
產品經理
Median $134K

硬體工程師
Median $89K
商業分析師
$104K
商務拓展
$236K
資料分析師
$42.6K
資料科學經理
$213K
資料科學家
Median $150K
財務分析師
$89.1K
平面設計師
$146K
人力資源
$61.2K
行銷
Median $140K
產品設計師
$80.4K
專案經理
$434K
專案管理師
$40.6K
銷售
$152K
軟體工程經理
$164K
解決方案架構師
$60.3K
技術專案經理
$141K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Stanley Black & Decker is 專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $433,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanley Black & Decker is $123,000.

