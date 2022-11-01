公司目錄
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered 薪資

Standard Chartered的薪資範圍從低端的企業發展年度總薪酬$16,994到高端的投資銀行家$502,500。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Standard Chartered. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $52.5K
軟體工程經理
Median $42.7K

技術專案經理
Median $150K
會計師
$204K
商業分析師
$26.4K
企業發展
$17K
資料分析師
$20K
資料科學家
$43.9K
財務分析師
$17.1K
資訊技術專業人員
$39.4K
投資銀行家
$503K
管理顧問
$57.1K
產品設計師
$69.1K
專案經理
$60K
專案管理師
$43.1K
銷售
$56.5K
網路安全分析師
$18K
解決方案架構師
$43.3K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is 投資銀行家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $43,225.

