Squire 薪資

Squire軟體工程師的中位數薪資為$100,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Squire. 最後更新： 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
軟體工程師
Median $100K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Squire，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Squire最高薪職位是軟體工程師，年度總薪酬為$100,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Squire年度總薪酬中位數為$100,000。

其他資源

