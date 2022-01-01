公司目錄
Squarespace 薪資

Squarespace的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$59,900到高端軟體工程經理的$478,333。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Squarespace. 最後更新： 11/30/2025

軟體工程師
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
產品經理
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

產品設計師
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
資料科學家
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
資料分析師
Median $135K
財務分析師
Median $190K
行銷
Median $164K
招聘專員
Median $150K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $151K
行政助理
$79.6K
業務營運經理
$274K
業務分析師
$118K
客戶服務
Median $59.9K
資料科學經理
$224K
人力資源
$141K
資訊技術專員
$191K
技術專案經理
Median $202K
股權歸屬時程

15%

1

25%

2

30%

3

30%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Squarespace，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 15% 歸屬於 1st- (15.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 30% 歸屬於 3rd- (30.00% 每年)

  • 30% 歸屬於 4th- (30.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Squarespace，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Squarespace最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the L7 level，年度總薪酬為$478,333。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Squarespace年度總薪酬中位數為$195,822。

其他資源

