SoftServe的軟體工程師薪酬 in Ukraine範圍從L1級別每yearUAH 419K到L5級別每yearUAH 2.74M。 每year薪酬 in Ukraine套餐的中位數總計UAH 2.13M。 查看SoftServe總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
