SoftServe的軟體工程師薪酬 in Mexico範圍從L2級別每yearMX$710K到L3級別每yearMX$890K。 每year薪酬 in Mexico套餐的中位數總計MX$656K。 查看SoftServe總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$890K
MX$890K
MX$0
MX$0
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
