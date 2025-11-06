公司目錄
SoftServe
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Lviv Metropolitan Area

SoftServe 軟體工程師 薪資 在Lviv Metropolitan Area

SoftServe的軟體工程師薪酬 in Lviv Metropolitan Area範圍從L1級別每yearUAH 551K到L4級別每yearUAH 2.14M。 每year薪酬 in Lviv Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計UAH 2M。 查看SoftServe總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
UAH 551K
UAH 551K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.18M
UAH 584.4
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.54M
UAH 2.54M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.14M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
查看 1 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 835K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 918K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 SoftServe?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

常見問題

SoftServe in Lviv Metropolitan Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為UAH 3,130,875。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SoftServe軟體工程師職位 in Lviv Metropolitan Area年度總薪酬中位數為UAH 2,003,760。

精選職缺

    未找到SoftServe的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源