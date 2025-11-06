SoftServe的軟體工程師薪酬 in ColombiaL2級別每year總計COP 167.9M。 每year薪酬 in Colombia套餐的中位數總計COP 201.06M。 查看SoftServe總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***