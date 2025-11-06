公司目錄
SoftServe 軟體工程師 薪資 在Colombia

SoftServe的軟體工程師薪酬 in ColombiaL2級別每year總計COP 167.9M。 每year薪酬 in Colombia套餐的中位數總計COP 201.06M。 查看SoftServe總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Block logo
+COP 236.11M
Robinhood logo
+COP 362.31M
Stripe logo
+COP 81.42M
Datadog logo
+COP 142.48M
Verily logo
+COP 89.56M
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
常見問題

SoftServe in Colombia軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為COP 221,568,858。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SoftServe軟體工程師職位 in Colombia年度總薪酬中位數為COP 201,063,823。

其他資源