Softeq的軟體工程師薪酬 in Poland套餐中位數每year總計PLN 214K。 查看Softeq總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Softeq
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年度總薪資
PLN 214K
職級
-
底薪
PLN 214K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
獎金
PLN 0
在職年資
5 年
工作經驗
10 年
最新薪資提交
Softeq in Poland軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為PLN 265,392。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Softeq軟體工程師職位 in Poland年度總薪酬中位數為PLN 185,774。

