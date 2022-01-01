公司目錄
Snowflake 薪資

Snowflake的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$37,476到高端資料科學經理的$979,200。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Snowflake. 最後更新： 11/17/2025

軟體工程師
IC1 $232K
IC2 $346K
IC3 $533K
IC4 $899K
IC5 $817K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

銷售
IC1 $134K
IC2 $160K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $342K
IC5 $373K

銷售開發代表

客戶主管

解決方案架構師
IC3 $293K
IC4 $267K
IC5 $312K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

產品經理
IC3 $431K
IC4 $727K
IC5 $899K
軟體工程經理
M3 $616K
M4 $769K
銷售工程師
IC3 $303K
IC4 $297K
技術專案經理
IC3 $276K
IC4 $375K
IC5 $325K
資料科學家
IC1 $141K
IC2 $241K
IC3 $340K
產品設計師
IC2 $244K
IC3 $274K
IC4 $574K

用戶體驗設計師

財務分析師
Median $118K
人力資源
Median $185K
招聘專員
Median $170K

人才尋訪專員

會計師
Median $226K

技術會計師

業務分析師
Median $155K
資訊技術專員
Median $256K
法務
Median $210K
項目經理
Median $300K
網路安全分析師
Median $105K
專案經理
Median $240K
業務營運
$370K
業務營運經理
$784K
業務拓展
$289K
客戶服務
$37.5K
資料分析師
$210K
資料科學經理
$979K
平面設計師
$623K
行銷
$174K
行銷營運
$121K
人事營運
$194K
營收營運
$480K
技術客戶經理
$134K
技術寫作者
$303K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snowflake，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snowflake，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snowflake，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Snowflake最高薪職位是資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$979,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Snowflake年度總薪酬中位數為$290,692。

