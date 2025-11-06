公司目錄
Snap
  • 薪資
  • 技術專案經理

  • 所有技術專案經理薪資

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap 技術專案經理 薪資 在Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap的技術專案經理薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從L4級別每year$317K到L7級別每year$688K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area套餐的中位數總計$356K。 查看Snap總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$317K
$174K
$111K
$32.1K
L5
$374K
$209K
$153K
$13K
L6
$520K
$232K
$264K
$23.9K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

100%

1

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 54% 歸屬於 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



常見問題

Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area技術專案經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$688,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Snap技術專案經理職位 in Greater Los Angeles Area年度總薪酬中位數為$368,000。

其他資源