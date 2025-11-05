Snap的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從L3級別每year$193K到L5級別每year$511K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area套餐的中位數總計$450K。 查看Snap總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$193K
$143K
$45.5K
$4.3K
L4
$332K
$172K
$150K
$10.4K
L5
$511K
$216K
$284K
$11.3K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
100%
年 1
在Snap，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：
100% 歸屬於 1st-年 (8.33% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (2.77% 每月)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.77% 每月)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.77% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Snap，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
年 1
33%
年 2
13%
年 3
在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
54% 歸屬於 1st-年 (4.50% 每月)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.75% 每月)
13% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (1.08% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff