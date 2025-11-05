公司目錄
Snap
Snap 資料分析師 薪資 在Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap的資料分析師平均總薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area範圍從每year$130K到$190K。 查看Snap總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均總薪酬

$150K - $171K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$130K$150K$171K$190K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

100%

1

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 54% 歸屬於 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



常見問題

Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area資料分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$189,980。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Snap資料分析師職位 in Greater Los Angeles Area年度總薪酬中位數為$130,410。

其他資源