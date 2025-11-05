公司目錄
Smartsheet
  • Greater Houston Area

Smartsheet 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Houston Area

最後更新： 11/5/2025

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Smartsheet，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Smartsheet，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.25% 每季)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.50% 每季)



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Smartsheet in Greater Houston Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$427,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Smartsheet軟體工程師職位 in Greater Houston Area年度總薪酬中位數為$208,000。

