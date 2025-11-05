Smartsheet的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater BengaluruSenior SE I級別每year總計₹5.48M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹5.08M。 查看Smartsheet總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SE I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior SE I
₹5.48M
₹5M
₹0
₹475K
Senior SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Smartsheet，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Smartsheet，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.25% 每季)
34% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.50% 每季)