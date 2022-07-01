公司目錄
SmartRecruiters
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

SmartRecruiters 薪資

SmartRecruiters的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$42,339到高端的軟體工程經理$118,854。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 SmartRecruiters. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $42.3K
軟體工程經理
Median $119K
資料科學家
$64.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
產品設計師
$53K
產品設計經理
$103K
產品經理
$94.9K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at SmartRecruiters is 軟體工程經理 with a yearly total compensation of $118,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartRecruiters is $79,860.

特色職位

    未找到SmartRecruiters的特色職位

相關公司

  • HackerRank
  • Experis
  • Checkfront
  • Joveo
  • Alpaca
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源