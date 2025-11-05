Slalom Build的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area範圍從Engineer級別每yearCA$98.9K到Senior Engineer級別每yearCA$129K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area套餐的中位數總計CA$108K。 查看Slalom Build總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineer
CA$98.9K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
