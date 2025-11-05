公司目錄
Slalom Build 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Toronto Area

Slalom Build的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area範圍從Engineer級別每yearCA$98.9K到Senior Engineer級別每yearCA$129K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area套餐的中位數總計CA$108K。 查看Slalom Build總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineer
(入門級)
CA$98.9K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
查看 4 更多等級
Block logo
+CA$81K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

職涯等級是什麼 Slalom Build?

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

常見問題

Slalom Build in Greater Toronto Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$128,634。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Slalom Build軟體工程師職位 in Greater Toronto Area年度總薪酬中位數為CA$104,146。

