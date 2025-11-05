Slalom Build的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area範圍從Engineer級別每year$97.4K到Senior Architect級別每year$189K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area套餐的中位數總計$140K。 查看Slalom Build總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
