Slalom Build 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Chicago Area

Slalom Build的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area範圍從Engineer級別每year$97.4K到Senior Architect級別每year$189K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area套餐的中位數總計$140K。 查看Slalom Build總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineer
(入門級)
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
查看 4 更多等級
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 Slalom Build?

包含職位

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

常見問題

Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$188,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Slalom Build軟體工程師職位 in Greater Chicago Area年度總薪酬中位數為$129,000。

