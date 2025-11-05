公司目錄
Skydio 招聘專員 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Skydio的招聘專員薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐中位數每year總計$135K。 查看Skydio總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Skydio
Recruiter
San Mateo, CA
年度總薪資
$135K
職級
L3
底薪
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
5 年
工作經驗
5 年
職涯等級是什麼 Skydio?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Skydio，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Skydio，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Skydio in San Francisco Bay Area招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$235,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Skydio招聘專員職位 in San Francisco Bay Area年度總薪酬中位數為$145,620。

