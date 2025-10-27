公司目錄
SIX的軟體工程師薪酬 in Switzerland套餐中位數每year總計CHF 117K。 查看SIX總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
SIX
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
年度總薪資
CHF 117K
職級
Software Engineer
底薪
CHF 112K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
獎金
CHF 4.5K
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 SIX?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料


全端軟體工程師

常見問題

SIX in Switzerland軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CHF 146,006。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SIX軟體工程師職位 in Switzerland年度總薪酬中位數為CHF 118,656。

其他資源