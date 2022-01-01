公司目錄
Silicon Labs
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Silicon Labs 薪資

Silicon Labs的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程經理年度總薪酬$50,868到高端的技術專案經理$301,500。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Silicon Labs. 最後更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $135K
硬體工程師
Median $150K

特定應用積體電路工程師

商務拓展
$194K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
資訊技術專業人員
$94.5K
產品設計師
$89.7K
產品經理
$146K
專案管理師
$221K
銷售
$102K
網路安全分析師
$165K
軟體工程經理
$50.9K
技術專案經理
$302K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 Silicon Labs，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 33% 歸屬期 1st- (33.00% annually)

  • 33% 歸屬期 2nd- (33.00% annually)

  • 33% 歸屬期 3rd- (33.00% annually)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Silicon Labs is 技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Labs is $145,725.

特色職位

    未找到Silicon Labs的特色職位

相關公司

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源