Silicon Labs 薪資

Silicon Labs的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程經理年度總薪酬$50,868到高端的技術專案經理$301,500。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Silicon Labs. 最後更新： 8/25/2025
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...
在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 或 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在 Silicon Labs，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：
33% 歸屬期 1st-年 (33.00% annually)
33% 歸屬期 2nd-年 (33.00% annually)
33% 歸屬期 3rd-年 (33.00% annually)
造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。