Sigma Software 薪資

Sigma Software的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$8,358到高端的土木工程師$89,550。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Sigma Software. 最後更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $79.9K

後端軟體工程師

土木工程師
$89.6K
產品經理
$72.4K

招募專員
$8.4K
解決方案架構師
$62.4K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Sigma Software is 土木工程師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Software is $72,360.

