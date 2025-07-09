公司目錄
Siemens Plm Software
Siemens Plm Software 薪資

Siemens Plm Software的薪資範圍從低端的硬體工程師年度總薪酬$45,792到高端的產品經理$221,100。

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $120K

全端軟體工程師

硬體工程師
$45.8K
機械工程師
$65.3K

產品經理
$221K
專案經理
$183K
銷售
$159K
軟體工程經理
$204K
解決方案架構師
$164K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Siemens Plm Software is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens Plm Software is $161,308.

