公司目錄
Shopee
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

蝦皮 薪資

Shopee的薪資範圍從低端業務開發每年總薪酬$13,594到高端軟體工程師的$231,746。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 蝦皮. 最後更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $72.2K
Senior Software Engineer $120K
Expert Software Engineer $167K
Senior Expert Software Engineer $232K

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

人工智慧工程師

產品經理
Median $74.9K
資料分析師
Median $57K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
業務分析師
Median $75.8K
業務開發
Median $13.6K
資料科學家
Median $91.2K
產品設計師
Median $49.1K
技術專案經理
Median $74.8K

技術項目經理

人力資源
Median $54.8K
財務分析師
Median $60K
行銷
Median $44.5K
項目經理
Median $38.7K
招募專員
Median $70.3K
Analyst
Median $43.3K
會計師
$49.8K
業務營運
$46.9K
業務營運經理
$44.7K
地質工程師
$174K
平面設計師
$71.2K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$44.2K
法務
$98K
銷售
$41.3K
軟體工程經理
$225K
用戶體驗研究員
$102K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Shopee，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Shopee最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Senior Expert Software Engineer level，年度總薪酬為$231,746。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Shopee年度總薪酬中位數為$70,340。

精選職缺

    未找到Shopee的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Latham & Watkins
  • Virgin
  • Fresenius
  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源