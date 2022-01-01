公司目錄
Shopee
Shopee 福利

預估總價值： $5,993

保險、健康與福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Vision Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    18 days

  • Sick Time

    14 days

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    10 days

