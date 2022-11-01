公司目錄
ShopBack
ShopBack 薪資

ShopBack的薪資範圍從低端用戶體驗研究員每年總薪酬$15,900到高端軟體工程經理的$388,746。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ShopBack. 最後更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $54.4K
產品經理
Median $120K
業務分析師
$44.3K

業務開發
$50.7K
行銷
$49K
產品設計師
$74.4K
軟體工程經理
$389K
用戶體驗研究員
$15.9K
股權歸屬時程

5%

1

25%

2

70%

3

在ShopBack，股票/股權獎勵採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 5% 歸屬於 1st- (5.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 70% 歸屬於 3rd- (70.00% 每年)

常見問題

ShopBack最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$388,746。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ShopBack年度總薪酬中位數為$52,503。

其他資源