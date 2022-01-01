公司目錄
ShipBob
ShipBob 薪資

ShipBob的薪資範圍從低端資料科學家每年總薪酬$24,430到高端解決方案架構師的$215,321。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ShipBob. 最後更新： 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
軟體工程師
Median $171K
業務分析師
$142K
資料科學家
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
產品設計師
$149K
產品經理
Median $115K
項目經理
$59.2K
銷售
$214K
軟體工程經理
$193K
解決方案架構師
$215K
常見問題

ShipBob最高薪職位是解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$215,321。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ShipBob年度總薪酬中位數為$149,250。

