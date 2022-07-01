公司目錄
ShapeShift
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於ShapeShift的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    ShapeShift is the leading non-custodial crypto platform that makes the world of digital finance easy and secure.Since 2014, ShapeShift has pioneered a new era of digital finance, earning a place as one of the most beloved and respected brands leading a dynamic industry. The company offers its users a full featured platform experience via mobile and the web. ShapeShift also offers developers open and extensible APIs and SDK infrastructure from which they build exciting new digital finance applications.Led by industry veteran Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift is building the team to expand the company’s leadership position as the phenomenon of decentralized digital finance expands around the globe.

    http://shapeshift.com
    網站
    2014
    成立年份
    90
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到ShapeShift的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源