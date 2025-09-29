ServiceTitan的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Senior Software Engineer I級別每year$247K到Senior Software Engineer II級別每year$200K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$226K。 查看ServiceTitan總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
$247K
$176K
$45.3K
$25.7K
Senior Software Engineer II
$200K
$167K
$15K
$17.5K
Senior Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ServiceTitan，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)