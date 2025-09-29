公司目錄
ServiceNow的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從IC1級別每year$118K到IC4級別每year$296K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$252K。 查看ServiceNow總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
IC1
Associate Data Scientist
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
IC2
Data Scientist
$217K
$155K
$46.2K
$15.7K
IC3
Senior Data Scientist
$213K
$178K
$21.3K
$13.3K
IC4
Staff Data Scientist
$296K
$187K
$80.4K
$28.2K
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ServiceNow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ServiceNow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ServiceNow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

ServiceNow in United States資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$384,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ServiceNow資料科學家職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$227,555。

