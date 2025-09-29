公司目錄
ServiceNow的客戶服務營運平均總薪酬範圍從每year€68.3K到€93.2K。 查看ServiceNow總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

平均總薪酬

€73.1K - €88.3K
Ireland
常見範圍
可能範圍
€68.3K€73.1K€88.3K€93.2K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ServiceNow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

ServiceNow客戶服務營運最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€93,169。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ServiceNow客戶服務營運職位年度總薪酬中位數為€68,270。

