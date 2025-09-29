ServiceNow的會計師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$99.6K到$142K。 查看ServiceNow總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
平均總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ServiceNow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
