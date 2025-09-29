What is the highest jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst salary at Service NSW?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at Service NSW sits at a yearly total compensation of A$98,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Service NSW jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service NSW for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is A$67,706.