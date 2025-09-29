公司目錄
Service NSW
Service NSW Cybersecurity Analyst 薪資

Service NSW的Cybersecurity Analyst平均總薪酬範圍從每yearA$67.7K到A$98.6K。 查看Service NSW總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

平均總薪酬

A$77.7K - A$88.6K
Australia
常見範圍
可能範圍
A$67.7KA$77.7KA$88.6KA$98.6K
常見範圍
可能範圍

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at Service NSW sits at a yearly total compensation of A$98,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service NSW for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is A$67,706.

