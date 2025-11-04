公司目錄
Security Compass
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程經理

  • 所有軟體工程經理薪資

Security Compass 軟體工程經理 薪資

Security Compass的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Canada套餐中位數每year總計CA$181K。 查看Security Compass總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/4/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$181K
職級
L3
底薪
CA$176K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
獎金
CA$4.6K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
11 年
職涯等級是什麼 Security Compass?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
貢獻

常見問題

Security Compass in Canada軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$183,708。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Security Compass軟體工程經理職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$180,881。

