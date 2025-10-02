Scotiabank的軟體工程師薪酬 in Colombia範圍從L6級別每yearCOP 184.06M到L7級別每yearCOP 130.87M。 每year薪酬 in Colombia套餐的中位數總計COP 130.15M。 查看Scotiabank總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
