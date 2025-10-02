公司目錄
Scale AI
Scale AI 技術專案經理 薪資 在Mexico

Scale AI的技術專案經理薪酬 in MexicoL4級別每year總計MX$1.38M。 查看Scale AI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$3.09M

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Scale AI，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



常見問題

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n 技術專案經理 by Scale AI in Mexico is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van MXMX$30,091,134. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Scale AI vir die 技術專案經理 rol in Mexico is MXMX$23,042,233.

