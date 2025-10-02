Scale AI的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L3級別每year$203K到L5級別每year$405K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$262K。 查看Scale AI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$203K
$152K
$49.2K
$2.2K
L4
$262K
$188K
$71.4K
$2.5K
L5
$405K
$210K
$195K
$812
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Scale AI，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.