公司目錄
Scale AI
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 項目經理

  • 所有項目經理薪資

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Scale AI 項目經理 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Scale AI的項目經理薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L3級別每year$122K到L4級別每year$312K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看Scale AI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$122K
$107K
$10K
$5K
L4
$312K
$173K
$103K
$36.6K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Scale AI，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 項目經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area項目經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$340,750。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Scale AI項目經理職位 in San Francisco Bay Area年度總薪酬中位數為$120,000。

精選職缺

    未找到Scale AI的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • Plaid
  • Carta
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源