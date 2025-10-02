What is the highest 軟體工程經理 salary at Scalable Capital in Berlin Metropolitan Region?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程經理 at Scalable Capital in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €93,832. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Scalable Capital 軟體工程經理 employees get paid in Berlin Metropolitan Region?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scalable Capital for the 軟體工程經理 role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €93,088.