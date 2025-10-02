Sberbank的解決方案架構師薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area範圍從L7級別每yearRUB 5.85M到L13級別每yearRUB 8.02M。 每year薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area套餐的中位數總計RUB 5.88M。 查看Sberbank總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L7
RUB 5.85M
RUB 5.48M
RUB 0
RUB 378K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
