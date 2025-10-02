公司目錄
Sberbank
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • 所有Information Technologist (IT)薪資

  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Information Technologist (IT) 薪資 在Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank的Information Technologist (IT)薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area範圍從L7級別每yearRUB 1.63M到L9級別每yearRUB 2.48M。 每year薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area套餐的中位數總計RUB 2.11M。 查看Sberbank總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

RUB 13.36M

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Sberbank?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 Information Technologist (IT) 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Sberbank in Moscow Metro AreajobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT)最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為RUB 2,853,061。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SberbankjobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT)職位 in Moscow Metro Area年度總薪酬中位數為RUB 2,109,773。

精選職缺

    未找到Sberbank的精選職缺

相關公司

  • HSBC
  • ICICI Bank
  • Franklin Templeton
  • Apollo Global Management
  • Commerzbank
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源