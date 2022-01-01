SAP的薪資範圍從低端文案寫手每年總薪酬$23,270到高端業務營運經理的$487,550。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 思愛普. 最後更新： 11/15/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.40% 每年)
20%
年 1
40%
年 2
40%
年 3
在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
40% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (40.00% 每年)
40% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (40.00% 每年)
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (8.25% 每季)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.25% 每季)
34% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.50% 每季)
造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。