思愛普 薪資

SAP的薪資範圍從低端文案寫手每年總薪酬$23,270到高端業務營運經理的$487,550。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 思愛普. 最後更新： 11/15/2025

軟體工程師
T1 $69.6K
T2 $80.2K
T3 $103K
T4 $129K
T5 $186K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

人工智慧工程師

產品設計師
T1 $120K
T2 $135K
T3 $167K

用戶體驗設計師

銷售
T1 $123K
T2 $117K
T3 $237K
T4 $343K
T5 $381K

客戶主管

資料科學家
T1 $70.6K
T2 $74.1K
T3 $96.8K
T4 $131K
產品經理
T2 $74.3K
T3 $98.9K
T4 $126K
行銷
T2 $137K
T3 $213K
T4 $233K
解決方案架構師
T3 $46K
T4 $74.9K

數據架構師

雲端架構師

軟體工程經理
Median $78.4K
管理顧問
Median $82.5K
項目經理
Median $143K
客戶成功
Median $128K
技術專案經理
Median $120K
人力資源
Median $57.7K
銷售工程師
Median $114K
業務分析師
Median $74.9K
資訊技術專員
Median $82.8K
會計師
$39.1K
行政助理
$74.5K
業務營運
$162K
業務營運經理
$488K
業務拓展
$40.9K
幕僚長
$160K
文案寫手
$23.3K
客戶服務
$76.5K
客戶服務營運
$53.8K
資料分析師
$110K
資料科學經理
$238K
設施經理
$80K
平面設計師
$104K
硬體工程師
$136K
法務
$271K
產品設計經理
$296K
專案經理
$128K
招聘專員
$199K
營收營運
$95.2K
網路安全分析師
$81.1K
整體薪酬
$83.3K
用戶體驗研究員
$95.3K
創投家
$121K
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.40% 每年)

20%

1

40%

2

40%

3

股票類型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 40% 歸屬於 2nd- (40.00% 每年)

  • 40% 歸屬於 3rd- (40.00% 每年)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票類型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (8.25% 每季)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.25% 每季)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.50% 每季)

常見問題

SAP最高薪職位是業務營運經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$487,550。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SAP年度總薪酬中位數為$114,363。

其他資源