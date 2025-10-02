SAP Concur的軟體工程師薪酬 in BrazilT3級別每year總計R$238K。 每year薪酬 in Brazil套餐的中位數總計R$186K。 查看SAP Concur總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T3
R$238K
R$198K
R$0
R$40.6K
T4
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
