Sanofi Pasteur 技術專案經理 薪資 在Greater Toronto Area

Sanofi Pasteur的技術專案經理平均總薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area範圍從每yearCA$147K到CA$209K。 查看Sanofi Pasteur總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

平均總薪酬

CA$167K - CA$198K
Canada
常見範圍
可能範圍
CA$147KCA$167KCA$198KCA$209K
常見範圍
可能範圍

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 技術專案經理 at Sanofi Pasteur in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$208,743. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi Pasteur for the 技術專案經理 role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$147,028.

其他資源