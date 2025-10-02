What is the highest 技術專案經理 salary at Sanofi Pasteur in Greater Toronto Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 技術專案經理 at Sanofi Pasteur in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$208,743. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Sanofi Pasteur 技術專案經理 employees get paid in Greater Toronto Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi Pasteur for the 技術專案經理 role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$147,028.