Sandvine的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year₹1.29M到Senior Software Engineer I級別每year₹2.03M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹1.65M。 查看Sandvine總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
